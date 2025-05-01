Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, what is the primary function of helicase?
A
To synthesize short RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis
B
To join Okazaki fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds
C
To unwind the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs
D
To add nucleotides to the growing DNA strand in the 5′ to 3′ direction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of helicase in DNA replication: Helicase is an enzyme that acts at the replication fork.
Recall that DNA is a double helix held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs (A-T and G-C).
Recognize that for replication to occur, the two strands of DNA must be separated to serve as templates.
Identify that helicase breaks the hydrogen bonds between the complementary bases, effectively unwinding the DNA double helix.
Distinguish helicase's function from other enzymes: it does not synthesize RNA primers, join Okazaki fragments, or add nucleotides; those roles belong to primase, DNA ligase, and DNA polymerase, respectively.
