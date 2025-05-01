Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In humans, where does meiosis primarily occur to produce gametes?
A
In somatic tissues throughout the body to produce genetically identical daughter cells
B
In the bone marrow to produce red blood cells by mitosis
C
In the gonads (testes in males and ovaries in females)
D
In the pancreas to produce hormones and digestive enzymes
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid gametes (sperm and eggs) necessary for sexual reproduction.
Recall that in humans, meiosis does not occur in somatic (body) cells, which divide by mitosis to produce genetically identical daughter cells.
Identify the primary organs where meiosis takes place: the gonads, which are the testes in males and the ovaries in females.
Recognize that other tissues mentioned, such as bone marrow and pancreas, are involved in different processes (bone marrow produces blood cells by mitosis, pancreas produces hormones and enzymes) and do not perform meiosis.
Conclude that meiosis primarily occurs in the gonads to produce haploid gametes, enabling genetic diversity and proper chromosome number in offspring.
