Multiple Choice
During prophase I of meiosis, which event occurs that increases genetic variation?
A
Homologous chromosomes pair (synapsis) and exchange segments via crossing over at chiasmata
B
The nuclear envelope reforms and chromosomes decondense into chromatin
C
Homologous chromosomes align individually on the metaphase plate without pairing
D
Sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles
Understand that prophase I of meiosis is a critical stage where homologous chromosomes undergo pairing and genetic recombination.
Identify the key event called synapsis, where homologous chromosomes come together to form pairs, aligning gene by gene.
Recognize that during synapsis, crossing over occurs at points called chiasmata, where segments of chromatids are exchanged between homologous chromosomes.
Know that this exchange of genetic material increases genetic variation by producing new combinations of alleles on each chromosome.
Contrast this with other stages or events mentioned, such as nuclear envelope reformation or sister chromatid separation, which occur at different phases and do not contribute to genetic variation in prophase I.
