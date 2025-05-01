Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of cells undergo meiosis to produce gametes in animals?
A
Somatic cells such as skin or muscle cells
B
Germline cells in the gonads (e.g., spermatocytes or oocytes)
C
Neurons in the central nervous system
D
Erythrocytes (mature red blood cells)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between somatic cells and germline cells: Somatic cells make up the body tissues and organs, while germline cells are specialized cells that give rise to gametes (sperm and eggs).
Recall that meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells (gametes) from diploid germline cells.
Identify which cells in animals undergo meiosis: Germline cells located in the gonads (testes in males and ovaries in females) undergo meiosis to produce sperm and eggs.
Recognize that somatic cells such as skin or muscle cells, neurons, and mature erythrocytes do not undergo meiosis; they either divide by mitosis or do not divide at all.
Conclude that the correct answer is germline cells in the gonads (e.g., spermatocytes or oocytes) because these are the cells that undergo meiosis to produce gametes.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia