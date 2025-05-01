Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA structure, what are the basic building blocks (monomers) of DNA and RNA?
A
Nucleotides (each consisting of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base)
B
Monosaccharides linked by glycosidic bonds
C
Fatty acids and glycerol forming phospholipids
D
Amino acids linked by peptide bonds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that DNA and RNA are nucleic acids, which are polymers made up of repeating units called monomers.
Step 2: Identify the monomers of DNA and RNA as nucleotides, which are composed of three parts: a sugar molecule, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Step 3: Recognize that the sugar in DNA is deoxyribose, while in RNA it is ribose, which differentiates the two types of nucleotides.
Step 4: Note that the nitrogenous bases in DNA include adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine, whereas in RNA thymine is replaced by uracil.
Step 5: Differentiate nucleotides from other biological molecules such as monosaccharides (simple sugars), fatty acids and glycerol (components of lipids), and amino acids (building blocks of proteins), which are not the monomers of nucleic acids.
