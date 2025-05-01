Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In DNA structure, the sugar found in DNA is which of the following?
A
Fructose
B
Ribose
C
2-deoxyribose
D
Glucose
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is composed of nucleotides, each containing a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Recall that the sugar in DNA is a pentose sugar, meaning it has five carbon atoms.
Differentiate between ribose and deoxyribose: ribose has a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the 2' carbon, while deoxyribose lacks this hydroxyl group at the 2' carbon, having only a hydrogen atom instead.
Recognize that fructose and glucose are hexose sugars (six carbon atoms) and are not components of DNA structure.
Conclude that the sugar found in DNA is 2-deoxyribose, which distinguishes DNA from RNA, where the sugar is ribose.
