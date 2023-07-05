Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationTypes of Mutations
3:17 minutes
Problem 12c
Textbook Question

If you were to look up Gaucher disease on the OMIM website, you would see that there are three major types, designated Type I (OMIM 230800), Type II (OMIM 230900), and Type III (OMIM 231000). All three types are mutations of the gene for acid-β-glucosidase, encoded on chromosome 1. Different mutations of this gene produce the three types of Gaucher disease that differ somewhat in their symptoms and disease severity.

For each mutation, speculate about whether the acid-β-glucosidase enzyme is merely reduced in function or whether its production is eliminated, and explain why.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
9:49m

Watch next

Master Point Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:49
Point Mutations
Kylia Goodner
239
2
03:49
Base Distortions
Kylia Goodner
140
2
2
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Kylia Goodner
133
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.