Mutations and Phenotypes

Okay, so now we're gonna go through and talk about mutations and the different types of phenotype that cause and what all the terminology is used to discuss mutations of phenotype. So the fourth way to classify mutations is their effect on approaching activity and how that affects the phenotype of the organism. So there's two classes of mutations, loss of function and gain a function. And if we just if you were to take a guess what that meant, you would probably get it, loss of function means that the protein's activity is losing its normal function whereas gain a function, meaning that it's it's more efficient, it has higher activity. It's it's gained functional ability the protein has. And so um There's one type of loss of function called a null mutation and that means that there's a complete loss of function. This protein is not at all active. So loss of function can just mean it has a weaker activity. But a null mutation is going to be, it's completely out of the game. It's not doing anything 0% function. So that's the first way you have visible mutations. Obviously these are going to be mutations that you can see physically. So these are affecting the phenotype of the organism, couple different classes. You have nutritional ones which can cause a loss of ability to synthesize some type of amino acid or vitamin. So we all need different amino acids and vitamins to live in our body synthesizes some of them or we consume them in our bar body, breaks them down into what we need. If there's mutations in any of those processes and synthesizing what we need or breaking down what we need, then that results in a nutritional mutation. Now you can't just look at someone and see that, but they do. Typically the people with nutritional mutations do typically have very severe phenotype and if they're not getting that nutrient, that's a nutrient deficiency and that results in some kind of phenotype, you can visibly see the second type is behavioral mutations. These are really hard to study in a lab because its behavior and behavior is very different for individuals. But there are some mutations that can affect changes in behavior of an organism. And obviously you're going to see that because its behavior and they're acting a certain weird way. Now there's a certain class called conditional mutants and these are only detectable under certain conditions, meaning that they are active. So they can cause harm under certain conditions only and under normal conditions, they don't cause harm. So, the best example of this that your book uses is temperature sensitive mutants. And these have been designed by scientists and to study in various organisms, fruit flies, worms, etcetera, mice, even, and essentially at some higher temperature generally, how these work is that at normal temperatures, these are expressing wild type levels of gene and protein, right? Those are being expressed. And you have all type levels at some higher temperature or some lower temperature those temperatures, then mess up the protein and therefore you can see the mutants phenotype because now that protein is not being produced correctly, it's being produced in this mutant temperature sensitive way that is causing some kind of genotype on the organism. So conditional mutants are a lot of times used by scientists to study various types of mutants which wouldn't be able to be studied otherwise. Um then we have lethal mutations, caesar mutations that cause death of the organism. So lethal mutations are often studied by scientists and conditional, right? Because if you are trying to study a lethal mutation, if you put that into an organism, that organism is going to die and it's never going to develop, right, it's never going to mix an egg and sperm together, it's going to die as a fetus. But if you make it a conditional mutant, then you can grow it. That protein will be expressed normally. That organism will develop in utero after it's born. You can then move it to a different temperature and study the effect of the genotype under a condition where the organism is still alive. So, but lethal mutations cause death if they are present. And then finally, the least exciting is the neutral mutations which are mutations that have no observable effect on the organism. Now, if you had to guess some of the mutations that we've talked about before, especially the ones that may be affected cardin's, which type would you say is most likely a neutral mutation. Right? That would be a silent mutation, right? Something that changes one coat on to another coat on. But that coat on still codes for the same amino acid Most of the time, neutral mutations are not affecting code ins at all. Sometimes they do. And they're found in places like introns for instance, that aren't coded anyways and they have no effect. Um And so neutral mutations have no effect on the organism, whether because they're encoding regions but code for the same amino acid or because they are non coding regions and therefore it doesn't really matter for the organism whether or not it gets mutated. So here we have an image that is looking at the difference between loss of function and gain a function, you scroll up so you can see so here we have wild type and you can see there's two alleles, right? For each, each gene there's two alleles. So both the wild types are producing the same number of these like little circular proteins. If you have a loss of function you get one allele that produces the same and then the mutant leo you get a decreased amount of black circles for the gain of function you have water leal it's wild type and mutant you can have a bunch of gain of function which will create a lot more little black circles. Um Now if you had a null mutation there would be no black circles. And if you had a mutation in both alleles that would obviously be more severe because both of those would be producing these altered amounts of little black circles and not just one that has a mutation. Now there's a 5th way to classify mutations based on their effect on individual alleles. So again, lots of vocab, sorry for this, but we just got to get through all the vocab and then we can get some more interesting stuff. So we have hyper more fick mutations and hyper morphing mutation is a loss of function mutation and this still produces some type of functional protein. So this would be here. This would be called a hyper hypo more fick. The reason is because they're still approaching present, but it's probably weaker than the normal amount of protein that's present. Half low insufficiency, which we you may have heard before probably a while ago now. But happily insufficiency describes when there's a wild type lille still left. So only one of the cells are mutated. But the one wild type of deal is not enough can't provide enough gene product. So the organism still appears mutated. So the other is usually a null or generally loss of function. And when it is, it's you only get half the gene product and that's not enough to create a normal phenotype of the organism. We have a dominant negative dominant negative is when you have a mutant elio and a wild type of will and the mutant allele, whatever is produced from it produces some kind of protein that blocks the production of the other. And so dominant negatives are used a lot by scientists to study various genetic things. But essentially you have a wild type of mutant. That mutant creates something that sort of shuts down that wild type from functioning. So again, that organism, even though it has a wild type of deal looks very much mutant. Now we have hyper more fick, this is kind of the opposite to hypo that we talked about above. Hyper more fick gain a function that produces a more efficient protein than wild type. So that would be this situation here and then we have nia more fick mutations which is generally a mutation that produces some kind of novel phenotype. So it's not I mean it's a mutant phenotype but it's not necessarily worse off. It could be potentially better for the organism, but it's generally a different phenotype than we've ever seen before with this gene in the cereal. So here we have um wild type alleles, right? They have 100% activity if there is some type of mutant here, it's a no alil if there's zero activity from this wanna leal it's high polymorphic if there's 30% activity and then it's hyper more Fick if there's 100 and 60% activity. Right? So these are kind of the differences between how they're affecting alleles and the phenotype. And then finally the little last class of vocab I know you probably have like a whole sheet written down at vocab words. But this is the last one. It's the sixth way and it's by their suppression activity. So there are mutants called suppressor mutants. And these mutants are these mutations cause this depression of another mutation. So there's two mutation and one of them causes the suppression or the block of another. So suppressor there's two types introgen. IQ notice here is the T. R. A. That separates this from the next one. Entra genic. Their mutation sounded the same gene as the mutation being suppressed. So if we have a intra all right try then you have a mutation here and a mutation here and this one is blocking that mutation and it's in the same gene then you have inter genic. This is gonna be better. And this blocks or as a mutation and a separate gene than the mutation being expressed. So it can even be on a different chromosome. So we'll do this. So we have a mutation here and a mutation here and this one comes out from even a different chromosome and causes suppression of this. 2nd mutation blocks it. So suppressor mutations exists. They're important. Sorry for all the vocab. I really truly am. I wish it were easier. But hopefully the majority of them kind of make sense into why they're called that way. Um But if not just keep reviewing and making sure that you know what the differences are between these vocab words, because if you don't, then it's going to make answering some of the word problems that I'm sure you'll get much more difficult. Um So with that let's now move on.

