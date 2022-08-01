Base Distortions

Okay so now we're gonna talk about based distortions and based distortions are a type of mutation that affects the overall two l. Structure of the basis. And usually this has some kind of major impact on the structure of the helix as well. And so the two most common ones are when actually the bases lose a part of their structure. And so we give these two different names depending on the type of base that's lost. Luckily it's very easily to figure out. A periodic site is going to be a base that has a region that's lost appearing right? A pure in eclac appearing. And that process is called deep urination is the losing of that hearing. Then these are more common. But then we have the a prayer um identix sites and these are ones that have lost their perimeter things. These are very easy terms to remember. Now there is a second type that isn't losing part of its structure but is not part of its base but a different group, a different chemical group. And so d emanation is the removal of the amino group from the base or molecule in the D. N. A. And so this process can actually um change the type of base that's there. So for instance a side of scene if you remove the amino group turns into a euros L. And that's obviously a very different base and can definitely introduce mutations that's supposed to be a sight unseen that pairs with guanine. But if you have a euros L. There that does not pair with guanine. And so that creates all sorts of mutations. This also if you remove an amino group from attaining changes it to this weird base you've probably never heard of here. But essentially this is in our normal base right? Like this is not gonna para normally and that induces different types of mutations. And then based damage can also occur from oxidative damage and you may be like I don't know what oxidative damage is but essentially oxidative damages when you have these reactive oxygen species is what they're called. They're called R. O. S. But essentially what that is is it's going to be an oxygen molecule that's very reactive and very harmful and very toxic. And that causes um it can affect the bases. It can affect the D. N. A. Can affect the helix because it goes in and it reacts with those bases because it's very reactive as this oxygen that's very reactive and it can cause significant harm to the base. So an example of some reactive oxygen species is this molecule here which is oxygen but it is missing um the 02 negative notice here that's not good. We have hydra peroxide which we know is very harsh chemical and then even some types of hydroxy ALS can come in if they're not properly contained and really affect the distortion of the base and they can chemically alter the bases. And we saw here that if the base is chemically altered that can actually change it into another base or something entirely different that won't react properly or bind properly with the other complementary base. So based distortions are a huge form of DNA damage. So here's an example of delamination of cytosine to uracil. So here's sight unseen over here and here's your sl and you can see they look very similar, but you add some water, some other chemicals. And this obviously changes in a few different ways to your cell. And that is not good because if it's supposed to be side of things, you don't want to hear a cell in their causes mutation. So with that let's not move on.

