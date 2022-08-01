Point Mutations

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about types of mutations. So I really wish that this would be super fun to go over. But it's really not. It's just a ton of vocab of different types of mutations and how they affect different things. And so I've tried to organize it so that it's like in some kind of order but generally it's just gonna be this video and then the one that follows is going to be just a bunch of vocab words that you need to memorize. The good point is that most of them are common sense. They make sense of why they're named that way. So hopefully won't be too hard to remember them. So this is about mutations and there are many different types of mutations. So one way to describe them is how they arise. So the two ways that they can arises spontaneously, meaning they just occur just sort of randomly or induced, meaning that something has caused them. So spontaneous mutations are those random occurrences. Things like, you know, DNA replication just randomly has errors occasionally. That's the type spontaneous mutation. And induced mutation is something that's caused. Um And these can occur via natural ways or artificial agents. And so these can occur by scientists in the laboratory sort of inducing mutations. They can also come from different types of UV radiation, for instance, from the sun. Those are induced mutations because they're caused from from something that isn't just a random occurrence. Now, a second way to classify mutations is where the mutation occurs. And so we have somatic cells mutations which are of course occurring in somatic cells and germ cell mutations that occur in germ cells and this is a really important part because somatic cell mutations only affect the organism itself, it doesn't affect the offspring at all. But if the mutation occur in the germ cell, so the sperm and the egg, that means that's going to be passed on from generation to generation to generation. So obviously these germ cell mutations have a lot more ability to severely affect multiple generations where somatic cell mutations generally only affect the individual that has that mutation. So here's just a picture. If you have a somatic cell, you have a mutation here in red, that's not going to be passed off. Whereas a germ cell you have the same mutation, it will be passed on to offspring. Now the first type of mutation I really want to talk about is a point mutation and this is a mutation that occurs in one single nucleotide. There are many different types of point mutations and this is where it starts getting vocab heavy, where it's not necessarily, you know, intuitive right, somatic and germ cell mutations that makes sense. But some of these terms you may have never heard before. So the first type, the first class of point mutation is a base substitution, meaning that you're substituting one base for another. So you're changing one base into another and there's two types you have transitions, this replaces the base with one from a similar category. So this will be appearing appearing or it could be perimeter into promoting and then you have trans versions which is the opposite. So you do pure into primitive eating or primitive appearing, right? So those are the two differences. But essentially you get one base, you have one base that's supposed to be the right base, It's mutated and that changes it for another base. Then you have base insertions which is the second class and base deletions which is the third class. And they do exactly what they say. But they sound like they'll do insertions, adds nucleotides and deletions removes them. Um you can have mutations called an in del mutation where an insertion and deletion occur at the same time. Now if there's one insertion of one nucleotide and a deletion of one nucleotide that's not going to change the length of the sequence for the gene. But there can be an assertion of three nucleotides in a deletion of 18 and then that changes the length of the gene that's being mutated and based insertion and deletions easily affect Cardin's. I remember code in there, those three nucleotide sequences. So if you delete this one then you have now made this the second position in this one the fourth and that drastically can affect Godin's and how they're red. So here we have an example if you switch a appearing two appearing that's called a transition. But if you mutate a peering or so on A to a C which is promoting that's called the trans version. So you can see that different ways that this happens causes different things where trans versions are in red and transitions are in blue. So a third way to classify mutations is their effect on code ins which is what I said before. And I remember a quote un's those three nucleotides code Now if a mutation can be called silent or synonymous depending on the book that you use if that mutation changes a code onto another coat on. But that code on codes for the same amino acid. So remember there's a bunch of different code and that code for the same amino acid. So if you just switch out the nuclear tides but those nucleotides still code for the same amino acid, it's not going to affect the protein because the same amino acid is produced. So we call that a silent mutation because it is a mutation at nucleotide has been changed but has no effect on the protein and therefore it's silent. We have mis sense mutations and this is a change in a code on that changes that code on to one that codes for a different amino acid. So MS sense was the same amino acid miss sense is going to be for a different amino acid and there's two types of this. These there's conservative and non conservative, conservative changes the code onto another coat on with a similar chemical nature. So if you have if it originally coded for a hydrophobic code on or hydrophobic amino acid and a mis sense mutations would be if it changed the amino acid but it did it to another hydrophobic. So you can you remain the you keep the chemical property even though the amino acid is different. Non conservative is more severe because the code on is changing to another code on but it's of a different um chemically different amino acid. So if you change if you have to change a code on right, if it is a mis sense mutations and the code on is actually changing to a different code on and that's coding for a different amino acid. Would you want one that's more similar to one that's more different. Right? If you're a gene producing a protein you want one more similar because you want to retain as much as possible with this mutation, the chemical nature that it's supposed to be so conservative. Mis sense mutations are generally less severe than non conservative ones. Now the third type is a nonsense mutation, this changes a code onto a stock code on. Obviously that's it. You know, if a stop code on appears right in the middle of the gene then that's going to only produce the first half of that protein. It's not going to be functional. It's probably gonna get degraded and um that's not gonna be good. You're not gonna want that. It's not it's really going to harm the phenotype of the organism. And then finally we have frame shift mutations. And this is where the code in alters the reading frame. So if the reading frame is this 123123 a frame shift mutation would mark out somehow delete two. Right so now your codenames are 131231 23. And then something here right back up. So you can see that now this 123123123 is gonna code for something completely different than 13123123. Right? So frame shift mutations alter the code on reading frame and that alters the amino acids that are produced um forming the protein. So here we have this um some different examples of point mutations. Here's the silent one where you can see that the normal is going to be T. T. A. And now it's switched or T. T. T. And now it's switched it to A. A. And it doesn't really matter because both of these encode for listen. So listen will still be produced if the normal is T. T. C. And then it switched it to T. T. T. This is the RNA. Here. Now the nonsense mutation takes this normal T. T. C. And changes it to A. T. C. This encodes for a U. A. G. Which is a stock code on it's going to mess up the protein. Um very badly then you have MS sense. With conservative and non conservative. So a conservative is it changes the code on, it changes the amino acid so it went from listening to argentine. But this arginine has a similar chemical structure. So you can see that's kind of represented by this purple color here whereas the non conservative changes the amino acid but it does so in a completely different way. Whereas these are basic. I know that because here and this is polar and these are completely different chemical structures which will affect the earliest for the polar will affect the proteins composition and structure. So that is kind of I said like I said, there's going to be a lot of vocab. It's gonna be a lot of vocab in the next video too. But this is kind of the first set of understanding the different types of mutations. So with that let's now turn the page.

Hide transcripts