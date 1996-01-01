Which of the following chromosomes is most likely affected by a sex-linked trait?
A
Chromosome 14
B
X chromosome
C
Chromosome 7
D
Chromosome 21
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that sex-linked traits are typically associated with genes located on the sex chromosomes, which determine the biological sex of an organism.
Recall that humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes: 22 pairs of autosomes and 1 pair of sex chromosomes (X and Y).
Recognize that chromosomes 14, 7, and 21 are autosomes, meaning they are not involved in determining sex and usually do not carry sex-linked traits.
Identify that the X chromosome is one of the two sex chromosomes and is commonly involved in sex-linked inheritance patterns, especially for traits that show different patterns in males and females.
Conclude that among the options given, the X chromosome is the most likely to be affected by a sex-linked trait because sex-linked traits are generally found on the X or Y chromosomes, not on autosomes.
Watch next
Master Sex-Linked Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia