Which types of inheritance are observed in the ABO blood group system of humans?
A
Mitochondrial inheritance
B
Sex-linked inheritance
C
Codominance and multiple alleles
D
Incomplete dominance only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the ABO blood group system involves three main alleles: \( I^A \), \( I^B \), and \( i \). These alleles determine the blood type of an individual.
Step 2: Recognize that the alleles \( I^A \) and \( I^B \) are codominant, meaning that if both are present, both traits are expressed equally, resulting in blood type AB.
Step 3: Note that the allele \( i \) is recessive to both \( I^A \) and \( I^B \), so it only expresses blood type O when two copies are present (homozygous recessive).
Step 4: Understand that the presence of more than two alleles (\( I^A \), \( I^B \), and \( i \)) in the population is an example of multiple alleles inheritance.
Step 5: Conclude that the ABO blood group system demonstrates both codominance (between \( I^A \) and \( I^B \)) and multiple alleles (three alleles in the population), rather than mitochondrial or sex-linked inheritance.
