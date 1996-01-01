Which description about prokaryotic versus eukaryotic DNA replication is NOT correct?
A
Eukaryotic DNA replication involves more DNA polymerases than prokaryotic DNA replication.
B
Eukaryotic DNA replication occurs in the cytoplasm, whereas prokaryotic DNA replication occurs in the nucleus.
C
Prokaryotic DNA replication is generally faster than eukaryotic DNA replication.
D
Prokaryotic DNA replication typically has a single origin of replication, while eukaryotic DNA replication has multiple origins.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the cellular locations where DNA replication occurs in prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Prokaryotes lack a nucleus, so their DNA replication happens in the cytoplasm, while eukaryotes have a nucleus where DNA replication takes place.
Step 2: Review the number and types of DNA polymerases involved in replication for both prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Eukaryotic cells have multiple DNA polymerases with specialized functions, whereas prokaryotes have fewer types.
Step 3: Consider the speed of DNA replication in prokaryotes versus eukaryotes. Prokaryotic replication is generally faster due to simpler genome structure and fewer regulatory mechanisms.
Step 4: Examine the origins of replication. Prokaryotic chromosomes typically have a single origin of replication, while eukaryotic chromosomes have multiple origins to manage their larger and more complex genomes.
Step 5: Identify the incorrect statement by comparing the above facts. Specifically, check the claim about the location of eukaryotic DNA replication and whether it occurs in the cytoplasm or nucleus.
