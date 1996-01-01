What is the main function of chromosomes in a plant cell?
A
To synthesize proteins directly
B
To regulate water uptake in the cell
C
To produce energy through photosynthesis
D
To store and transmit genetic information
Understand that chromosomes are structures found in the nucleus of plant cells that carry genetic material.
Recall that chromosomes are made up of DNA, which contains genes responsible for hereditary information.
Recognize that the primary role of chromosomes is to store and transmit genetic information from one generation to the next.
Differentiate this function from other cellular processes such as protein synthesis, water regulation, and energy production, which involve other organelles like ribosomes, vacuoles, and chloroplasts respectively.
Conclude that the main function of chromosomes in a plant cell is to store and transmit genetic information.
