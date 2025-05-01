Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In meiosis I, what are the visible crossover points where non-sister chromatids exchange segments called?
A
Synaptonemal complexes
B
Kinetochores
C
Centromeres
D
Chiasmata
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that during meiosis I, homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange genetic material to increase genetic diversity.
Recognize that the physical sites where non-sister chromatids exchange segments are visible under a microscope as points of contact.
Recall that these visible crossover points are called chiasmata (singular: chiasma), which hold homologous chromosomes together after crossing over.
Differentiate chiasmata from other structures: synaptonemal complexes are protein structures that form between homologous chromosomes earlier in prophase I; kinetochores are protein complexes at centromeres where spindle fibers attach; centromeres are the constricted regions of chromosomes.
Conclude that the correct term for the visible crossover points where non-sister chromatids exchange segments during meiosis I is chiasmata.
