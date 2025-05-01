Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
Multiple Choice
An experiment that was performed found the recombination frequency between two genes was 12.5%. What is the distance (in mapping units) between two genes?
A
25
B
6.25
C
12.5
D
10
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that recombination frequency is used to estimate the distance between genes on a chromosome. This frequency is expressed as a percentage.
Recall that 1% recombination frequency is equivalent to 1 map unit (or centimorgan, cM) in genetic mapping.
Given the recombination frequency of 12.5%, interpret this as the distance between the two genes in map units.
Convert the recombination frequency directly into map units, since 12.5% recombination frequency corresponds to 12.5 map units.
Conclude that the distance between the two genes is 12.5 map units, based on the recombination frequency provided.
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Textbook Question
Genes E and H are syntenic in an experimental organism with the genotype EH/eh. Assume that during each meiosis, one crossover occurs between these genes. No homologous chromosomes escape crossover, and none undergo double crossover. Are genes E and H genetically linked? Why or why not? What is the proportion of parental gametes produced by meiosis?
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Textbook Question
Why does more crossing over occur between two distantly linked genes than between two genes that are very close together on the same chromosome?
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