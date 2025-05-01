Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
Multiple Choice
Which of the following gametes can be formed from the genotype AaBb if AB and ab are linked?
A
AB, ab
B
Ab, aB
C
Aa, Bb
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of linked genes: Linked genes are located close to each other on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together during meiosis.
Identify the genotype: The genotype given is AaBb, where 'A' and 'B' are dominant alleles, and 'a' and 'b' are recessive alleles.
Determine the linkage: Since AB and ab are linked, they are on the same chromosome and will be inherited together as a unit.
Consider the possible gametes: Due to the linkage, the gametes that can be formed are AB and ab, as these alleles are inherited together.
Recognize the recombination possibility: Although AB and ab are linked, recombination can occur, leading to the formation of Ab and aB gametes, but these are less frequent.
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During meiosis I, what are the visible crossover points between homologous chromosomes called?
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During meiotic crossing over, which structures exchange DNA segments to produce recombinant chromatids?
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Which of the following terms describes two copies of the same chromosome?
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Textbook Question
Genes E and H are syntenic in an experimental organism with the genotype EH/eh. Assume that during each meiosis, one crossover occurs between these genes. No homologous chromosomes escape crossover, and none undergo double crossover. Are genes E and H genetically linked? Why or why not? What is the proportion of parental gametes produced by meiosis?
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