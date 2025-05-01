Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of transcription, what is the primary job of RNA polymerase?
A
To remove introns from pre-mRNA and splice exons together
B
To synthesize an RNA strand by adding ribonucleotides complementary to a DNA template strand
C
To transport amino acids to the ribosome during translation
D
To join Okazaki fragments together during DNA replication
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of RNA polymerase in the process of transcription, which is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that transcription involves creating an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template strand, using ribonucleotides.
Recognize that RNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for catalyzing the formation of the RNA strand by adding ribonucleotides one by one in the 5' to 3' direction.
Differentiate this function from other processes such as splicing (removal of introns), translation (amino acid transport), and DNA replication (joining Okazaki fragments), which involve different enzymes and steps.
Conclude that the primary job of RNA polymerase is to synthesize an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template strand by adding ribonucleotides.
