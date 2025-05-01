Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of transcription, what is the primary function of RNA polymerase?
A
It transports amino acids to the ribosome during translation.
B
It joins Okazaki fragments together during DNA replication.
C
It removes introns from pre-mRNA by catalyzing RNA splicing.
D
It catalyzes the synthesis of an RNA strand by adding ribonucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of RNA polymerase in the process of transcription, which is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
Step 2: Recall that transcription involves creating an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template strand, which requires an enzyme to catalyze the addition of ribonucleotides.
Step 3: Identify that RNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for catalyzing the formation of the phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides, thus synthesizing the RNA strand.
Step 4: Differentiate RNA polymerase's function from other processes such as translation (where amino acids are transported by tRNA), DNA replication (where Okazaki fragments are joined by DNA ligase), and RNA processing (where introns are removed by the spliceosome).
Step 5: Conclude that the primary function of RNA polymerase is to catalyze the synthesis of an RNA strand by adding ribonucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand during transcription.
