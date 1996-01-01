Which statement best summarizes the central idea of gene interaction in the context of genetic justice?
A
Gene interactions only occur in rare genetic disorders.
B
Genetic justice ensures that only dominant alleles are expressed in a population.
C
All traits are determined by a single gene acting independently.
D
Genes can interact in complex ways, influencing traits beyond simple dominant and recessive patterns.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gene interaction, which refers to how different genes can influence each other's expression and collectively affect a trait, rather than acting independently.
Recognize that gene interaction explains why some traits do not follow simple Mendelian inheritance patterns of dominant and recessive alleles.
Consider that genetic justice involves acknowledging the complexity of genetic influences on traits, including how multiple genes and their interactions contribute to phenotypes.
Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to the concept of gene interaction and genetic justice, focusing on whether they reflect the complexity of gene effects on traits.
Identify the statement that best captures the idea that genes can interact in complex ways, influencing traits beyond simple dominant and recessive patterns, as this aligns with the central idea of gene interaction in genetic justice.
