Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of fundamentals of genetics, which term refers to a segment of DNA on a chromosome that influences a specific trait?
A
Nucleotide
B
Centromere
C
Gene
D
Chromatid
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term that describes a segment of DNA on a chromosome responsible for influencing a specific trait.
Recall the definitions of each option: A nucleotide is the basic building block of DNA, a centromere is the region where sister chromatids are held together, and a chromatid is one half of a duplicated chromosome.
Recognize that a gene is a specific sequence of DNA that codes for a particular trait or protein.
Connect the concept that genes are located on chromosomes and are the functional units of heredity that determine traits.
Conclude that the correct term for a DNA segment influencing a specific trait is a gene.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia