Multiple Choice
Which of the following features is shared by both DNA and RNA?
A
Both use thymine (T) as a standard nitrogenous base.
B
Both contain the sugar deoxyribose.
C
Both are polymers of nucleotides linked by phosphodiester bonds forming a sugar-phosphate backbone.
D
Both are typically double-stranded molecules with extensive complementary base pairing.
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of nucleic acids. Both DNA and RNA are polymers made up of monomers called nucleotides.
Step 2: Recall that each nucleotide consists of three components: a nitrogenous base, a sugar molecule, and a phosphate group.
Step 3: Identify the sugar in DNA as deoxyribose and in RNA as ribose, so they do not share the same sugar.
Step 4: Recognize that DNA uses thymine (T) as a nitrogenous base, whereas RNA uses uracil (U) instead of thymine, so they do not both use thymine.
Step 5: Note that both DNA and RNA nucleotides are linked together by phosphodiester bonds between the sugar of one nucleotide and the phosphate of the next, forming a sugar-phosphate backbone, which is a feature they share.
