Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In meiosis, what is a tetrad?
A
A structure formed when homologous chromosomes pair during prophase I, consisting of four chromatids (two homologous chromosomes)
B
A group of four sister chromatids produced when a single chromosome replicates during S phase
C
A set of four haploid cells produced at the end of meiosis I
D
A cluster of four nonhomologous chromosomes that align together at the metaphase plate in meiosis II
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from a diploid cell.
Recall that during prophase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) pair up closely in a process called synapsis.
Recognize that when two homologous chromosomes pair, they form a structure called a tetrad, which consists of four chromatids in total (two chromatids per homologous chromosome).
Note that the tetrad is important because it allows crossing over (exchange of genetic material) between homologous chromosomes, increasing genetic diversity.
Distinguish the tetrad from other structures: it is not just four sister chromatids from one chromosome, nor is it the four haploid cells produced after meiosis I, nor a cluster of nonhomologous chromosomes.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia