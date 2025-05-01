Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
During which meiotic division do sister chromatids separate?
A
Meiosis II (anaphase II)
B
During prophase I when crossing over occurs
C
Meiosis I (anaphase I)
D
They do not separate during meiosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the two main divisions in meiosis: Meiosis I and Meiosis II. Meiosis I is the reductional division where homologous chromosomes separate, and Meiosis II is the equational division where sister chromatids separate.
Understand that during Meiosis I (specifically anaphase I), homologous chromosomes are pulled apart to opposite poles, but sister chromatids remain attached.
During Meiosis II, the sister chromatids finally separate. This occurs in anaphase II, where the centromeres divide and sister chromatids move to opposite poles.
Note that crossing over occurs during prophase I, which is before the separation of homologous chromosomes, and does not involve the separation of sister chromatids.
Conclude that the correct stage for sister chromatid separation is anaphase II of Meiosis II.
