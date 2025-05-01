Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In sexually reproducing organisms, the primary purpose of meiosis is to produce which of the following?
A
Haploid gametes (or spores) with half the chromosome number of the parent cell
B
Two daughter cells after a single division, each with the same chromosome number as the parent cell
C
Cells with increased chromosome number to promote growth and tissue repair
D
Diploid somatic cells that are genetically identical to the parent cell
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of meiosis in sexually reproducing organisms: meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half.
Recall that meiosis involves two consecutive divisions (meiosis I and meiosis II) resulting in four daughter cells, each with half the chromosome number of the original parent cell.
Recognize that the purpose of reducing chromosome number is to produce haploid gametes (such as sperm and eggs) so that when fertilization occurs, the diploid chromosome number is restored.
Contrast meiosis with mitosis, which produces two daughter cells genetically identical to the parent cell and maintains the chromosome number, used for growth and tissue repair.
Conclude that the primary purpose of meiosis is to generate haploid gametes or spores with half the chromosome number of the parent cell, ensuring genetic diversity and stable chromosome number across generations.
