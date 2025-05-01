Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, what is the primary role of DNA ligase?
A
It synthesizes RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis on the leading and lagging strands.
B
It unwinds the DNA double helix ahead of the replication fork by breaking hydrogen bonds.
C
It seals nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone by forming phosphodiester bonds, joining Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.
D
It adds nucleotides to the growing DNA strand in the to direction using a DNA template.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of DNA replication, which involves unwinding the DNA helix, synthesizing new strands, and joining fragments together.
Recognize that RNA primers are synthesized by primase, not DNA ligase, to initiate DNA synthesis on both leading and lagging strands.
Recall that helicase is the enzyme responsible for unwinding the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between base pairs.
Identify that DNA polymerase adds nucleotides to the growing DNA strand in the 5\' to 3\' direction using the DNA template strand.
Focus on the role of DNA ligase, which is to seal nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone by forming phosphodiester bonds, specifically joining Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand to create a continuous DNA strand.
