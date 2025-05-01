Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, what is the primary role of helicase at the replication fork?
A
It adds DNA nucleotides to the growing strand in the to direction.
B
It joins Okazaki fragments together by forming phosphodiester bonds.
C
It synthesizes short RNA primers needed to start DNA synthesis.
D
It unwinds the double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA is a double helix composed of two complementary strands held together by hydrogen bonds between base pairs.
Recognize the role of the replication fork: During DNA replication, the double helix must be unwound to allow each strand to serve as a template for new DNA synthesis.
Identify the function of helicase: Helicase is an enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking the hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs, separating the two strands.
Distinguish helicase from other enzymes: Unlike DNA polymerase, which adds nucleotides, or ligase, which joins Okazaki fragments, helicase's primary role is to open the DNA strands at the replication fork.
Summarize: The main role of helicase at the replication fork is to unwind the DNA double helix, enabling the replication machinery to access the single-stranded DNA templates.
Watch next
Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia