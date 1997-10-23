Which statement best describes heredity and its mechanism in mice?
A
Heredity refers to the physical traits that mice acquire during their lifetime and then pass on to their offspring.
B
Heredity is the process by which environmental factors alone determine the characteristics of mice.
C
Heredity is the process by which genetic information is passed from parent mice to their offspring through genes located on chromosomes.
D
Heredity is the random appearance of new traits in each generation of mice, unrelated to parental genetics.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of heredity. Heredity is the biological process through which genetic information is transmitted from parents to offspring, influencing inherited traits.
Step 2: Recognize that acquired traits (those developed during an organism's lifetime due to environment or experience) are generally not passed genetically to offspring, so they do not define heredity.
Step 3: Identify that genes, which are segments of DNA located on chromosomes, carry the hereditary information responsible for traits in organisms such as mice.
Step 4: Note that environmental factors can influence the expression of traits but do not change the genetic information passed through heredity.
Step 5: Conclude that heredity involves the transmission of genetic information via genes on chromosomes from parent mice to their offspring, rather than random trait appearance or solely environmental influence.
