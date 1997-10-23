Which of the following terms is another word for heterozygous?
A
Purebred
B
Homozygous
C
Hybrid
D
Hemizygous
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of the term 'heterozygous': it refers to having two different alleles for a particular gene, one inherited from each parent.
Review the definitions of the other terms: 'Purebred' typically means an organism that is homozygous for certain traits, 'Homozygous' means having two identical alleles for a gene, and 'Hemizygous' refers to having only one allele for a gene, often seen in sex chromosomes.
Recognize that 'Hybrid' is commonly used as a synonym for heterozygous because it describes an organism with mixed genetic traits from different parents.
Compare each option to the definition of heterozygous and identify which term matches the concept of having two different alleles.
Conclude that 'Hybrid' is the correct term synonymous with heterozygous based on the allele differences.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia