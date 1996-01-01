Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about prokaryotic reproduction and genetic recombination is true?
In this chapter, we have focused on genetic systems present in bacteria and the viruses that use bacteria as hosts (bacteriophages). In particular, we discussed mechanisms by which bacteria and their phages undergo genetic recombination, the basis of chromosome mapping. Based on your knowledge of these topics, answer several fundamental questions:
How do we know that during transduction bacterial cell-to-cell contact is not essential?
True or False:For conjugation to occur, bacterial cells must physically contact each other.
What is the name of the structure through which DNA is transferred?