Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
Multiple Choice
True or False:For conjugation to occur, bacterial cells must physically contact each other.
A
True
B
False
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bacterial conjugation: Conjugation is a process of horizontal gene transfer between bacteria, where genetic material is transferred from one bacterium to another through direct contact.
Identify the key components involved in conjugation: The donor cell typically contains a plasmid known as the F (fertility) factor, which facilitates the formation of a pilus, a bridge-like structure that connects the donor and recipient cells.
Recognize the role of physical contact: The pilus is essential for bringing the two bacterial cells into close proximity, allowing the transfer of genetic material. This physical contact is a defining characteristic of conjugation.
Evaluate the statement: Given that physical contact is necessary for the formation of the pilus and subsequent transfer of genetic material, the statement that bacterial cells must physically contact each other for conjugation to occur is true.
Conclude with the understanding that without physical contact, the process of conjugation cannot take place, as the pilus cannot form and genetic material cannot be transferred.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
The transfer of genes during bacterial conjugation involves rigid, tubular appendages called:
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Multiple Choice
Which mechanism of horizontal gene transfer in bacteria involves the direct transfer of DNA from one cell to another through a pilus?
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Open Question
In this chapter, we have focused on genetic systems present in bacteria and the viruses that use bacteria as hosts (bacteriophages). In particular, we discussed mechanisms by which bacteria and their phages undergo genetic recombination, the basis of chromosome mapping. Based on your knowledge of these topics, answer several fundamental questions:
How do we know that during transduction bacterial cell-to-cell contact is not essential?
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Multiple Choice
What is the name of the structure through which DNA is transferred?
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