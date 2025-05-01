Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
Multiple Choice
What is the name of the structure through which DNA is transferred?
A
DNA bridge
B
Sex Pili
C
Genetic Material Passageway
D
Fertility Factor
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking about the structure involved in the transfer of DNA between bacterial cells.
Recognize that this process is typically associated with bacterial conjugation, a method of horizontal gene transfer.
Identify that during bacterial conjugation, a specific structure known as the 'sex pilus' is used to connect two bacterial cells.
The sex pilus facilitates the formation of a 'conjugation bridge' or 'DNA bridge' through which genetic material is transferred.
Conclude that the correct term for the structure through which DNA is transferred during this process is the 'sex pilus', which forms the 'DNA bridge'.
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Multiple Choice
Which mechanism of horizontal gene transfer in bacteria involves the direct transfer of DNA from one cell to another through a pilus?
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Open Question
In this chapter, we have focused on genetic systems present in bacteria and the viruses that use bacteria as hosts (bacteriophages). In particular, we discussed mechanisms by which bacteria and their phages undergo genetic recombination, the basis of chromosome mapping. Based on your knowledge of these topics, answer several fundamental questions:
How do we know that during transduction bacterial cell-to-cell contact is not essential?
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Multiple Choice
True or False:For conjugation to occur, bacterial cells must physically contact each other.
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Textbook Question
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Describe a "partial diploid" and how it originates.
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