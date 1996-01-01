In DNA, the 'backbone' of the double helix is formed by bonds between __________.
A
deoxyribose sugars and nitrogenous bases
B
cytosine and guanine bases
C
adenine and thymine bases
D
phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA is composed of nucleotides, each containing a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
Recall that the 'backbone' of the DNA double helix refers to the repeating structure that forms the outer framework of the molecule, providing stability and support.
Identify which components form the backbone: the phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars are linked together by phosphodiester bonds, creating a sugar-phosphate backbone.
Recognize that nitrogenous bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine) are attached to the deoxyribose sugars but do not form the backbone; instead, they pair with complementary bases on the opposite strand.
Conclude that the correct answer is the phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars because they form the continuous backbone of the DNA double helix.
