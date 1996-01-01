Which of the following statements correctly describes the structure and function of DNA?
A
The sugar in DNA is ribose, which contains an extra hydroxyl group compared to RNA.
B
Adenine pairs with cytosine and guanine pairs with thymine in DNA.
C
DNA is primarily found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells.
D
DNA is a double helix composed of two antiparallel strands held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of DNA. DNA is composed of nucleotides, each containing a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Step 2: Identify the sugar in DNA. DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, which lacks one oxygen atom compared to ribose found in RNA. This means DNA does not have the extra hydroxyl group present in ribose.
Step 3: Recall base pairing rules in DNA. Adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C) through hydrogen bonds. This complementary base pairing is essential for DNA structure and function.
Step 4: Recognize the location of DNA in eukaryotic cells. DNA is primarily located in the nucleus, not the cytoplasm, although small amounts are found in mitochondria and chloroplasts.
Step 5: Summarize the correct description: DNA is a double helix made of two antiparallel strands held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases (A-T and G-C). This structure is fundamental to DNA's role in storing genetic information.
