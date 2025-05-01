Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In cells, what is the primary role of RNA?
A
To store the organism’s hereditary information long-term in the nucleus
B
To catalyze DNA replication by serving as the main template for DNA polymerase
C
To form the lipid bilayer that makes up the cell membrane
D
To help convert genetic information into proteins (e.g., by carrying messages from DNA and participating in translation)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that RNA (ribonucleic acid) is a nucleic acid involved in various cellular processes, primarily related to gene expression.
Recall that DNA stores hereditary information long-term in the nucleus, while RNA acts as an intermediary in using that information.
Recognize that RNA's main function is to carry genetic messages from DNA to the ribosomes, where proteins are synthesized; this process is called translation.
Know the different types of RNA involved: messenger RNA (mRNA) carries the code, transfer RNA (tRNA) brings amino acids, and ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms part of the ribosome structure and catalyzes protein synthesis.
Conclude that RNA's primary role is to help convert genetic information into proteins by carrying messages from DNA and participating in translation, rather than storing information or forming cell membranes.
Watch next
Master RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia