Multiple Choice
In cells, which class of RNA is generally the most variable in sequence and size among species and cell types?
A
Small nuclear RNA (snRNA)
B
Transfer RNA (tRNA)
C
Ribosomal RNA (rRNA)
D
Messenger RNA (mRNA)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different classes of RNA and their general functions: snRNA is involved in splicing, tRNA in translation, rRNA forms the core of ribosomes, and mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to ribosomes.
Recognize that variability in RNA sequence and size among species and cell types is related to the function and coding capacity of the RNA class.
Note that snRNA, tRNA, and rRNA have relatively conserved sequences and sizes because they perform fundamental and similar roles across species.
Understand that mRNA sequences vary greatly because they are transcribed from different genes, which differ between species and cell types, and their lengths depend on the coding region of the gene.
Conclude that mRNA is the most variable class of RNA in both sequence and size among species and cell types due to its role in encoding diverse proteins.
