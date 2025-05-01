Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In an RNA strand that is base-pairing with a DNA strand, which RNA nitrogenous base forms complementary hydrogen bonds with DNA thymine (T)?
A
Cytosine (C)
B
Guanine (G)
C
Adenine (A)
D
Uracil (U)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the base pairing rules between DNA and RNA during transcription. In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). However, in RNA, thymine (T) is replaced by uracil (U).
Understand that when RNA pairs with a DNA strand, the RNA bases form hydrogen bonds complementary to the DNA bases. Since DNA thymine (T) pairs with adenine (A) in DNA-DNA pairing, we need to find the RNA base that pairs with DNA thymine.
Remember that in RNA, adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U), and uracil (U) pairs with adenine (A). Therefore, the RNA base that pairs with DNA thymine (T) is uracil (U).
Write the complementary base pairing rule for DNA-RNA hybridization: DNA T pairs with RNA U, DNA A pairs with RNA U, DNA C pairs with RNA G, and DNA G pairs with RNA C.
Conclude that the RNA nitrogenous base forming complementary hydrogen bonds with DNA thymine (T) is uracil (U).
