Which of the following chromosome pairings would a normal female duck have?
A
ZZ
B
XY
C
ZW
D
XX
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in birds, including ducks, the sex chromosomes differ from the mammalian system. Instead of XY for males and XX for females, birds use a ZW system where males are ZZ and females are ZW.
Recall that in the ZW system, the female is the heterogametic sex (ZW), meaning she has two different sex chromosomes, while the male is homogametic (ZZ), having two of the same sex chromosomes.
Identify that the options ZZ and XY correspond to male birds and mammals respectively, and XX corresponds to female mammals, not birds.
Recognize that the correct chromosome pairing for a normal female duck is ZW, where Z and W are the sex chromosomes specific to female birds.
Summarize that the key to solving this problem is knowing the difference between mammalian and avian sex chromosome systems and applying that knowledge to identify the correct female duck chromosome pairing as ZW.
