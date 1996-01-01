How many chromosomes are present in a human gamete?
A
46
B
44
C
23
D
22
1
Understand that human somatic (body) cells are diploid, meaning they contain two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, totaling 46 chromosomes.
Recognize that gametes (sperm and egg cells) are haploid cells, which means they contain only one set of chromosomes to ensure that when fertilization occurs, the resulting zygote has the correct diploid number.
Recall that the haploid number in humans is half of the diploid number, so you need to divide the total number of chromosomes in somatic cells by 2.
Set up the calculation as: \(\frac{46}{2}\) to find the number of chromosomes in a human gamete.
Conclude that the number of chromosomes in a human gamete is the haploid number, which is 23 chromosomes.
