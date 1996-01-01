Which of the following best describes what alleles are?
A
Chromosomes that determine the sex of an organism
B
Proteins that regulate gene expression
C
Different forms of a gene found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes
D
Segments of DNA that code for multiple traits simultaneously
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that alleles are variations of the same gene that exist at the same position (locus) on homologous chromosomes.
Recall that chromosomes are structures made of DNA and proteins, and they carry many genes, but alleles specifically refer to gene variants, not entire chromosomes.
Recognize that proteins regulating gene expression are gene products, not alleles themselves.
Know that a single gene typically codes for a specific trait, so segments of DNA coding for multiple traits simultaneously do not define alleles.
Conclude that the best description of alleles is 'Different forms of a gene found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes' because this captures the concept of genetic variation at a specific gene location.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia