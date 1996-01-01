The study of passing traits from parents to offspring is known as:
A
Anatomy
B
Physiology
C
Ecology
D
Genetics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the name of the scientific study focused on how traits are transmitted from parents to their offspring.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Anatomy is the study of body structure, Physiology is the study of body function, Ecology is the study of interactions between organisms and their environment.
Recognize that the study of inheritance and the passing of traits from parents to offspring is specifically called Genetics.
Confirm that Genetics deals with genes, heredity, and variation in living organisms, which directly relates to the question.
Conclude that the correct answer is Genetics, as it precisely matches the description of the study of trait inheritance.
