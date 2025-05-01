Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In the context of variations of dominance, which statement best describes a recessive allele?
A
An allele whose phenotype is masked in a heterozygote by a dominant allele and is typically expressed only in homozygotes
B
An allele that produces an intermediate phenotype in heterozygotes due to incomplete dominance
C
An allele that is always expressed in a heterozygote because it overrides the effect of the other allele
D
An allele that is expressed equally with the other allele in heterozygotes due to codominance
Step 1: Understand the concept of dominance in genetics, where alleles can be dominant, recessive, or show other patterns like incomplete dominance or codominance.
Step 2: Recall that a recessive allele is one whose effect on the phenotype is not observed when paired with a dominant allele in a heterozygote.
Step 3: Recognize that in a heterozygous individual (one dominant and one recessive allele), the dominant allele's phenotype is expressed, effectively masking the recessive allele's phenotype.
Step 4: Note that the recessive allele's phenotype is typically only visible when the individual is homozygous recessive (has two copies of the recessive allele).
Step 5: Compare this with other patterns: incomplete dominance results in an intermediate phenotype, dominant alleles override recessive ones, and codominance results in both alleles being expressed equally.
