In the context of variations of dominance, the human ABO blood group system is best described as which type of inheritance?
Polygenic inheritance controlled by many genes with additive effects
Simple complete dominance with only two alleles
Multiple alleles with codominance (I^A and I^B codominant, both dominant over i)
Incomplete dominance producing an intermediate phenotype in heterozygotes
Understand the ABO blood group system involves three alleles: \(I^A\), \(I^B\), and \(i\).
Recognize that \(I^A\) and \(I^B\) alleles are both dominant over the \(i\) allele but are codominant with each other, meaning both \(I^A\) and \(I^B\) express their traits equally when present together.
Recall that codominance occurs when two different alleles at a locus are both fully expressed in the heterozygote, unlike incomplete dominance where the heterozygote shows an intermediate phenotype.
Note that this system is not polygenic because it is controlled by a single gene with multiple alleles, not many genes with additive effects.
Conclude that the ABO blood group system exemplifies multiple alleles with codominance, where \(I^A\) and \(I^B\) are codominant and both dominant over \(i\).
