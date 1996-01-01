Which feature in the animation indicates that the gene being transcribed is from a prokaryote?
A
Transcription and translation occur simultaneously in the same cellular compartment.
B
Histone proteins are shown packaging the DNA.
C
The presence of a nuclear envelope surrounding the DNA.
D
The mRNA undergoes extensive splicing before translation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic gene expression: In prokaryotes, transcription and translation occur simultaneously in the cytoplasm because there is no nuclear envelope separating the processes.
Identify the cellular compartment where transcription and translation occur: Prokaryotes lack a nucleus, so both processes happen in the same place, whereas eukaryotes have a nuclear envelope that separates transcription (in the nucleus) from translation (in the cytoplasm).
Recognize the role of histone proteins: Histones package DNA in eukaryotes but are generally absent in prokaryotes, so the presence of histones indicates a eukaryotic system.
Consider mRNA processing: Eukaryotic mRNA undergoes extensive splicing to remove introns before translation, while prokaryotic mRNA is typically not spliced and can be translated immediately after transcription.
Conclude that the feature indicating a prokaryotic gene being transcribed is the simultaneous occurrence of transcription and translation in the same cellular compartment, reflecting the absence of a nuclear envelope.
