Why is it important for scientists to be able to extract DNA from an organism?
A
To analyze genetic information for research and medical diagnostics
B
To increase the organism's lifespan
C
To prevent mutations from occurring in the organism
D
To directly observe protein synthesis in the cell
Verified step by step guidance
Understand that DNA extraction is a fundamental technique in genetics that allows scientists to isolate DNA from cells of an organism.
Recognize that once DNA is extracted, it can be analyzed to study the genetic information it contains, which is crucial for understanding traits, heredity, and genetic disorders.
Know that analyzing DNA helps in medical diagnostics by identifying mutations or genetic markers associated with diseases, enabling targeted treatments or preventive measures.
Realize that DNA extraction is not used to increase an organism's lifespan or to prevent mutations directly, nor does it allow direct observation of protein synthesis, which occurs at the cellular level through other methods.
Conclude that the primary importance of DNA extraction lies in enabling the analysis of genetic information for research and medical purposes.
