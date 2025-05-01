Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
DNA and RNA are examples of which type of biological macromolecule?
A
Polysaccharides
B
Amino acids
C
Triglycerides
D
Nucleic acids
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the four main types of biological macromolecules: polysaccharides, amino acids (which are actually the building blocks of proteins), triglycerides (a type of lipid), and nucleic acids.
Recall that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) are molecules that store and transmit genetic information in cells.
Understand that nucleic acids are polymers made up of nucleotide monomers, which consist of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that polysaccharides are carbohydrates made of sugar monomers, amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and triglycerides are fats composed of glycerol and fatty acids, so these do not describe DNA or RNA.
Conclude that DNA and RNA belong to the category of nucleic acids because they are composed of nucleotides and function in genetic information storage and transfer.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia