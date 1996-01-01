Given the DNA non-template (coding) strand sequence 5'-ATGCGT-3', what is the corresponding mRNA sequence produced during transcription?
A
5'-TACGCA-3'
B
5'-ATGCGT-3'
C
5'-AUGCGU-3'
D
5'-UACGCA-3'
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given DNA strand as the non-template (coding) strand, which runs 5' to 3'. The sequence is 5'-ATGCGT-3'.
Recall that during transcription, the mRNA sequence is synthesized complementary to the template strand, which is the strand opposite to the coding strand. The template strand is complementary and antiparallel to the coding strand.
Determine the template strand sequence by finding the complementary bases to the coding strand and reversing the direction to 3' to 5'. For each base: A pairs with T, T pairs with A, G pairs with C, and C pairs with G.
Use the template strand to write the mRNA sequence by replacing each DNA base with its RNA complement: A pairs with U, T pairs with A, G pairs with C, and C pairs with G. The mRNA is synthesized 5' to 3'.
Write the final mRNA sequence in the 5' to 3' direction, which will be identical in sequence to the coding strand except that thymine (T) is replaced by uracil (U).
