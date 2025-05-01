Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Which types of chemical bonds are primarily responsible for holding the two strands of DNA together in the double helix?
Hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs
Peptide bonds between adjacent nucleotides
Phosphodiester bonds between the two strands along their entire length
Glycosidic bonds between bases on opposite strands
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA consists of two strands forming a double helix, where each strand is made up of nucleotides linked together.
Identify the bonds within a single strand: Nucleotides in the same strand are connected by phosphodiester bonds, which link the sugar of one nucleotide to the phosphate of the next.
Recognize the bonds between bases and sugars: Glycosidic bonds connect the nitrogenous base to the sugar within each nucleotide, but these are not between strands.
Focus on the interaction between the two strands: The two strands are held together by hydrogen bonds formed specifically between complementary base pairs (adenine with thymine, and guanine with cytosine).
Conclude that the primary chemical bonds responsible for holding the two DNA strands together in the double helix are the hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs.
