Multiple Choice
In the DNA double helix, which type of bond holds the two strands together through complementary base pairing?
A
Glycosidic bonds between paired bases
B
Peptide bonds between adjacent nucleotides
C
Hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases
D
Phosphodiester bonds between sugars and phosphates on opposite strands
1
Understand the structure of the DNA double helix: it consists of two strands made up of nucleotides, where each nucleotide contains a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Recall that the backbone of each DNA strand is formed by phosphodiester bonds connecting the sugar of one nucleotide to the phosphate of the next nucleotide on the same strand.
Recognize that the two strands are held together by interactions between nitrogenous bases on opposite strands, which pair specifically (A with T, and G with C).
Identify the type of bond responsible for holding these complementary bases together: these are hydrogen bonds, which are weaker than covalent bonds but strong enough to stabilize the double helix.
Eliminate other bond types: glycosidic bonds connect the sugar to the base within a nucleotide, peptide bonds link amino acids in proteins, and phosphodiester bonds connect nucleotides within the same strand, not between strands.
