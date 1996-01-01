RNA helicases are a class of proteins that bind mRNAs and influence their secondary structures and interactions with other proteins. RNA helicases have been implicated in many steps of RNA regulation such as splicing, decay, and translation. Why might these enzymes be so ubiquitously required for RNA regulation?
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which technique can be used to identify which genes are transcribed by a specific cell?
During an examination of the genomic sequences surrounding the human β-globin gene, you discover a region of DNA that bears sequence resemblance to the glucocorticoid response element (GRE) of the human metallothionein IIA (hMTIIA) gene. Describe experiments that you would design to test
(1) whether this sequence was necessary for accurate β-globin gene expression and
(2) whether this sequence acted in the same way as the hMTIIA gene's GRE.
Marine stickleback fish have pelvic fins with long spines that provide protection from larger predatory fish. Some stickleback fish were trapped in lakes and have adapted to life in a different environment. Many lake populations of stickleback fish lack pelvic fins. Shapiro et al. (2004) (Nature 428:717.723) mapped the mutation associated with the loss of pelvic fins to the Pitx1 locus, a gene expressed in pelvic fins, the pituitary gland, and the jaw. However, the coding sequence of the Pitx1 gene is identical in marine and lake stickleback [Chan et al. (2010). Science 327:5963,302–305]. Moreover, when the Pitx1 coding region is deleted, the fish die with defects in the pituitary gland and the jaw, and they lack pelvic fins. Explain how a mutation near, but outside of, the coding region of Pitx1 may cause a loss of pelvic fins without pleiotropic effects on the pituitary gland and jaw.
The localization and translational control of actin mRNA is important for the migration of fibroblasts and is regulated by the activity of the kinase Src. Src is activated by phosphorylation when cell surface receptors bind to signaling molecules. How might this system lead to a cell migrating in a specific direction? How might the cell migrate away from repulsive signals?
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations